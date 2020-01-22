Tanhaji declared tax free in Maharashtra

Last week, the chief minister himself brought up the topic about Tanhaji in the Cabinet. Last week, the chief minister himself brought up the topic about Tanhaji in the Cabinet.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to make Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state.

The film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s trusted lieutenant Tanaji Malusare, who played a pivotal role in capturing the Kondana fort, now known as Sinhagad Fort located near Pune, has grossed over Rs 150 crore since it its release on January 10.

“The proposal for exempting the film from entertainment tax was approved in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” an official told PTI.

Devgn took to Twitter to thank Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the decision.

Thank you Uddhav Thackeray ji for declaring #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tax-free in the state of Maharashtra.@OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 22, 2020

Last week, the chief minister himself brought up the topic about the film in the Cabinet.

He had sought a proposal for tax exemption of the film, which recreates the valour and bravery of Malusare.

State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur earlier said the issue was discussed last week in the Cabinet where ministers were unanimous about making the film tax-free.

The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, has been directed by Om Raut.

