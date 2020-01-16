Ajay Devgn film Tanhaji declared tax free in Haryana

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji hit the screens on January 10. Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji hit the screens on January 10.

Actor Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been declared tax free in Haryana, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

“Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ film to be tax free in the state,” the Haryana government statement said.

The Om Raut-directed movie has previously been exempted from tax in Uttar Pradesh.

Set in the 17th century, Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army.

Also featuring Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Kajol, the film released on January 10.

