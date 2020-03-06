Tanhaji and Chhapaak are streaming on this OTT platform

Chhapaak and Tanhaji are both streaming on Hotstar. Chhapaak and Tanhaji are both streaming on Hotstar.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji and Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak are now available on streaming platform Hotstar. Both Tanhaji and Chhapaak released on January 10.

Tanhaji proved to be the first big hit of 2020. The film opened at the box office with Rs 15.10 crore and went on to collect Rs 278.47 crore. Chhapaak, on the other hand, had a slow start at the box office with Rs 4.77 crore but managed to earn rave reviews. Chhapaak’s overall collection stands at Rs 34.08 crore.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Tanhaji 2 stars and called it “a simplistic, dressed-up slice of the past.” Her review further read, “Given the times we are in, as long as we get an array of costumery, and our noble ancestors rattling their sabres, flag-waving period films will get audiences. Or will they? Whatever happened to provenance? I enjoyed Saif’s maniacal bad guy, which comes off as yet another variant (Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt) of the flesh-devouring, diabolical, ruthless enemy that Bollywood currently delights in. Devgn and Kajol have a couple of soft moments.”

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji also starred Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Luke Kenny and Sharad Kelkar among others.

Chhapaak received 3.5 stars from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta as she wrote, “You look at Padukone, so far away from the dressed-up, made-up parts she’s done till now, and acknowledge an actor who wants to break out of her safe zone, to actually inhabit someone else’s skin even if it’s burnt. Yes, it’s worthy, but it’s also very watchable.”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak, the first production venture of Deepika Padukone, also starred Vikrant Massey.

