The Accidental Prime Minister leaked online by Tamilrockers

The pirated copy of Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister has leaked on the notorious piracy site Tamilrockers. This is no surprise as Tamilrockers have, in the recent past, released numerous movies on their site.

Advertising

The recently released Petta and Viswasam have also been leaked on Tamilrockers.

Earlier, big-ticket films like Thugs of Hindostan, Maari 2 and Sarkar had been made available for download. Post the pirated copies of both Sarkar and Thugs of Hindostan found itself on Tamilrockers, fans urged Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) to take appropriate action against the site.

The Anupam Kher film, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Mathur and Suzanne Bernert in pivotal roles, has been in the midst of controversies since its trailer first hit the internet.

The opposition party raised objections to the movie, saying that it depicts the former prime minister Manmohan Singh in a negative light. The film is based on the memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru.

“When Ben Kingsley played Gandhi, he got an Oscar. Other actors who have played significant political figures, they have received appreciation. Then why is my work not seen as art?” Anupam had asked at a press conference a while ago.

Advertising

The Accidental Prime Minister has been written by Vijay Ratnkar Gutte, Mayank Tewari, Karl Dunne and Aditya Sinha. The film has been directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte. The film released on January 11.