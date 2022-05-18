Cannes 2022: Tamannah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela make their debut on the red carpet, see photos

Indian film celebrities have started showing up at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday, Cannes jury member Deepika Padukone rocked on the red carpet and after her, it was actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela who put their best fashion foot forward at the prestigious event. Actor Pooja Hegde also shared her photos as she reached the French Riviera. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who reached Cannes with husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya will also walk the red carpet at the film festival.

Tamannaah was dressed in a body-hugging monochrome gown with a long trail. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani. The actor shared her look from the gala on social media. As she dropped pictures of herself on Instagram, her many colleagues showered her with love and praise. Malaika Arora left heart emojis in the comments section. Raashi Khanna wrote, “Beautiful ❤️”. Actor-producer Niharika Konidela commented, “SLAYY!” Rohini Iyer felt Tamannah is “Killing it” in her red carpet attire.

Tamannah is a part of the Indian delegation which is led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. The actor had expressed her excitement of being a part of the festival. She told ANI, “I am so excited about this, it’s such an honour and I am really looking forward.” The delegation also includes AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, and Shekhar Kapur, among others.

Tamannah Bhatia looked chic as she got ready for media interactions at Cannes. (Photo: Tamannah Bhatia/instagram) Tamannah Bhatia looked chic as she got ready for media interactions at Cannes. (Photo: Tamannah Bhatia/instagram)

Tamannah Bhatia shared another look from Cannes 2022 on social media. (Photo: Tamannah Bhatia/instagram) Tamannah Bhatia shared another look from Cannes 2022 on social media. (Photo: Tamannah Bhatia/instagram)

Urvashi Rautela also made her debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. She opted for a white off-shoulder ruffle gown with a long trail. She too shared pictures from her walking on the red carpet on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Urvashi Rautela poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Urvashi Rautela poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Urvashi Rautela poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The Indian pavilion at the Cannes Film Market will present six films at the festival – Rocketry – The Nambi Effect (Hindi, English, Tamil), Godavari (Marathi), Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi), Boomba Ride (Mishing), Dhuin (Maithili) and Niraye Thathakalulla Maram (Malayalam).