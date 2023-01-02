Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma dating rumours gain steam after video goes viral

Netizens are convinced that actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are dating. Reportedly, the two were together in Goa for New Year celebrations. Further, a recent video purportedly featuring the actors has gone viral adding fuel to the fire.

In the video, the two appear to be cosying up and hugging each other at a popular restaurant in Goa. Although their faces aren’t visible, netizens are sure it’s them based on their outfits in pictures they posted earlier that day.

The video that has now gone viral on Reddit has taken people by surprise. The post’s caption read, “This is it. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma hugging and kissing each other her. I am crying (sic).”

A Reddit user commented on the post, “Honestly such a positive note to start the year. Hope it continues,” while another one wrote, “Now this is a love story I am rooting for. Rooting for you girl- Tamannaah!”

Although Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma haven’t spoken about their link-up, on the work front, the two are reportedly working together on Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah was last seen in the Netflix film Plan A Plan B opposite Riteish Deshmukh. She was also recently seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer.

Vijay Varma delivered a spectacular performance in Darlings and will also be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor in Sujoy Ghosh’s next.