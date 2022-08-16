Tamannaah Bhatia removes shoes before lighting the lamp at IFFM 2022, fans touched by the gesture

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia earned much praise after she took off her shoes before lighting the ceremonial lamp on the opening night of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards (IFFM) 2022. A video from the event has gone viral. Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu were also present on the stage.

In the clip, after Taapsee lights a part of the lamp, she requested Tamannaah to do the same, who then took off her shoes and stepped forward to light the lamp. A woman nearby made an appreciative comment, to which Tamannaah replied, “It’s just South Indian tradition.” Tamannaah then lit the lamp barefoot.

A fan wrote, “Respect to culture.” Another person added, “This is what South has taught her…” “Wow, small things matter… great gesture by Tamannaah,” one wrote. “She is showing her culture, the rich heritage of India, bless you Tamannaah,” wrote another fan. One added, “She deserves a big applause.”

IFFLM was hosted by popular TV actor Rithvik Dhanjiani and some of the biggest winners included Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama 83, and the acclaimed Amazon Prime series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Shoojit Sircar and Aparna Sen won Best Director for their films Sardar Udham and The Rapist. Shefali Shah won Best Actor for Jalsa. Mohit Raina and Sakshi Tanwar won Best Actor for web series and Abhishek Bachchan bagged Leadership in Cinema award. Vaani Kapoor, Nikkhil Advani, Sona Mohapatra and former cricketer Kapil Dev were present at the ceremony too.

Tamannaah will next be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film Babli Bouncer, which will release this year on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film is a slice-of-life comedy, which features Tamannaah in the titular role.