Tamannaah Bhatia shares glimpses of her Goa holiday, fans demand ‘ek-aad’ photos of Vijay Varma. See here

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia‘s latest post takes her fans inside her recent Goa trip. While everyone is talking about her rumoured relationship with Vijay Varma, which came to light during this vacation, the actor’s post focuses on the good food that she ate, and the ball that she had singing her heart out and enjoying her time on the beach.

Tamannaah shared multiple pictures and short videos in one post. Some pictures showed her at restaurants, and others showed her posing beautifully. One video showed her singing to the tunes of a guitar. Another video showed her grooving on the beach with a beverage in her hand. The actor captioned the post, “Entering the new year as if it’s twenty twenty free.”

Check out Tamannaah’s post –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Way before Tamannaah had uploaded this post, her Goa vacation was already creating a lot of buzz. According to several reports, she is said to be dating actor Vijay Varma after an video that allegedly showed them kissing was shared online. While there is no sign of Vijay in any on the pictures or vidoes that Tamannaah has uploaded, her followers didn’t forget to mention him in the comments section. One person commented on her post, “Why are u dating that Vijay verma?? U dont look good with him..” Another comment read, “Wher is vijay varma”. A third follower wrote, “Ekad photo photo Vijay Verma ke sath bhi post kar de te @tamannaahspeaks (Could have posted one picture with Vijay Verma).”

Tamannaah was last seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer and in the romantic comedy Plan A Plan B. She will soon be seen in Telugu film Bhola Shankar, alongside Chiranjeevi. The film is directed by Mehr Ramesh and is slated to release this year. The actor also has Bole Chudiyaan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Malayalam film Bandra lined up.