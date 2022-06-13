Tamannaah Bhatia says south Indian film fans are very loyal but up north, ‘loyalty comes through time’

From Rajinikanth to Mahesh Babu, south Indian actors enjoy a certain kind of fandom, which is not often seen or experienced by majority of actors in Hindi film industry. Yes, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and a few others still enjoy a huge fan base, but the craze, which is experienced around stars down south is on another level. Tamannaah Bhatia, who rose to fame with Baahubali and also starred in a couple of Hindi films, spoke about fandom down south.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor said the fans have “emotion around the artists.” She added, “For them, it is a very personal and a different connection with them. But I feel, that kind of stardom in the north, it is of course there but I see it is there for those few stars who have consolidated themselves over a period of a decade. That loyalty comes through time.”

As the conversation continued, Tamannaah spoke about her career and how she tries to choose the best among what is offered to her. She is thankful to the stars that Baahubali happened, calling it her “best decision.”

“I think for me, I always try to choose the best from the work given to me and Baahubali is the best decision out of all. There is no full-fledged way of functioning, but it is an instinct that takes you in the right or wrong directions…I didn’t consciously choose south films over Hindi. I chose project-wise. I never looked at any project as south or north Indian,” she concluded.

Tamannaah made her debut with 2005 release Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, but she found her first hit with 2007 film Happy Days. Now, she has several interesting projects in her kitty. After delivering a hit with F3, which crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide, Tamannaah will be seen in Bole Chudiyaan. She will also be seen in Netflix’s Plan A Plan B. The actor recently wrapped up Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer. She has signed Chiranjeevi’s next, Bhola Shankar as well.