Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to Annu Kapoor’s ‘dudhiya badan’ remark: ‘What we filter is important’

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has addressed the controversy over veteran actor Annu Kapoor’s remarks about her appearance, which sparked criticism last year. The actor said she prefers to focus on her work and believes in choosing what deserves her attention rather than getting caught up in such comments.

Speaking at NDTV Profit Ignite 2026, Tamannaah Bhatia was asked about Annu Kapoor’s remarks on her complexion and body, which drew criticism when they surfaced in 2025.

“I think that as a creative person, our most important task is to listen. And when we listen, what we keep and what we filter is very important to understand,” she said. “And because you are also a woman, you can understand that if we start giving importance to such things, then perhaps we will not be able to move forward in life.”