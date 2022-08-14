Tamannaah Bhatia says female parts in Indian films was all about adding ‘glam quotient’: ‘Don’t think I would repeat that’

August 14, 2022 3:46:57 pm
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently opened up about how Indian cinema for actresses was all about playing love interests, being an eye candy or adding the glam quotient. Talking about how the roles for women are written differently in the industry, the actor said that she has moved on to doing ‘me-centric’ movies.
In an interview with Etimes, the 32-year-old actor confessed that she too has enjoyed watching films where the leading lady is beautiful and she also admired such films growing up. Although, after working in the industry for more than 17 years, her perspective has changed. She said, “But I feel like today, after being in the industry for 17 years, I don’t think I’d want to repeat that. I don’t think the audience has seen me do so many films in that space.”
Further, she spoke about exploring varied roles in her journey as an actor. Tamannaah said that she is now exploring a lot of roles as an artist and also thanked the OTT platforms because of which the idea of good content has also changed. “For me as an actor, it’s great. What I could not do 10-12 years ago, I can do now. Also what wouldn’t have been accepted 10-12 years ago, would probably be accepted now,” she added.
On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the movie F3. She will next be seen in the romantic drama Gurthunda Seethakalam, which is an official remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail. She also has Babli Bouncer in the pipeline.
