Tamannaah Bhatia introduces her ‘businessman husband’ amid marriage rumours: ‘Everyone’s scripting my life…’

A rather amused Tamannaah Bhatia on Wednesday chose a hilarious method to shut down marriage rumours. There has been much speculation that the actor is set to tie the knot with a businessman. Tamannaah took to her Instagram story to share a pap’s post regarding her marriage, and expressed her confusion. In the next story, she shared a video of herself as a businessman.

Tamannaah captioned her first story, “Seriously?” In her next post she wrote, “Introducing my businessman husband,” and she added the hashtags, “#Marriage Rumours, #Everyone scripting my life.”

Tamannaah has been assailed by marriage rumours for a while now. In an earlier interview to India Today, she had said that marriage wasn’t a barometer for success. “Marriage is something that a person does to kind of add value to their lives. It’s something that makes it more beautiful. It makes it sweeter. It makes your entire experience of being more lovely. And that’s why one should get married. I think. Some get it earlier, some get it later. Some don’t want to I think, whatever rolls your boat, you know, like, why should there be a definition on it?” She also mentioned that there was ‘much more to life’ than just marriage.

Tamannaah was last seen in the film Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh, where she played a matchmaker, who is cynical about relationships. The film is streaming on Netflix.