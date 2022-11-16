scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Tamannaah Bhatia introduces her ‘businessman husband’ amid marriage rumours: ‘Everyone’s scripting my life…’

There has been much speculation that actor Tamannaah Bhatia is set to tie the knot with a businessman.

Tamannaah BhatiaTamannaah Bhatia shuts down marriage rumours (Photos: Tamannaah Bhatia/ Instagram)

A rather amused Tamannaah Bhatia on Wednesday chose a hilarious method to shut down marriage rumours. There has been much speculation that the actor is set to tie the knot with a businessman. Tamannaah took to her Instagram story to share a pap’s post regarding her marriage, and expressed her confusion. In the next story, she shared a video of herself as a businessman.

Tamannaah captioned her first story, “Seriously?” In her next post she wrote, “Introducing my businessman husband,” and she added the hashtags, “#Marriage Rumours, #Everyone scripting my life.”

Tamannaah has been assailed by marriage rumours for a while now. In an earlier interview to India Today, she had said that marriage wasn’t a barometer for success. “Marriage is something that a person does to kind of add value to their lives. It’s something that makes it more beautiful. It makes it sweeter. It makes your entire experience of being more lovely. And that’s why one should get married. I think. Some get it earlier, some get it later. Some don’t want to I think, whatever rolls your boat, you know, like, why should there be a definition on it?” She also mentioned that there was ‘much more to life’ than just marriage.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ...
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...Premium
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets

Tamannaah was last seen in the film Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh, where she played a matchmaker, who is cynical about relationships. The film is streaming on Netflix.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 09:10:51 pm
Next Story

Van Gaal more polite, still pointed about World Cup in Qatar

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan turns 11: Aishwarya Rai shares the most adorable photos of her darling daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement