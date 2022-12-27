scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Tamannaah says male actors are far more ‘uncomfortable’ with intimate scenes; Bhumi Pednekar reacts in shock at being told media would be invited to watch

While Bhumi Pednekar talked about her 'full-throttle' sex scene with Neil Bhoopalam in the 2018 Netflix anthology Lust Stories, Tamannaah Bhatia said that male actors are normally more awkward during such scenes.

Bhumi PednekarTamanaah Bhatia and Bhumi Pednekar talk about intimacy scenes (Photos: Instagram/ Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhumi Pednekar)

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, Alaya F and Bhumi Pednekar opened up about shooting intimate scenes in films, the presence of intimacy co-ordinators, and the constant barrage of questions they are normally subjected to. While Bhumi talked about her intimate scene with Neil Bhoopalam in the 2018 Netflix anthology Lust Stories, Tamannaah said that male actor are far more awkward than the women while shooting such scenes.

Also Read |Gehraiyaan intimacy director Dar Gai reveals how she got Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi comfortable with each other: ‘Everyone was very curious…

Speaking at a roundtable interview moderated by Bollywood Hungama, Huma noted that there is always a sense of nervousness and discomfort before an intimate scene is shot, to which Tamannaah answered, “I have seen more men being uncomfortable or being awkward with intimate scenes. It’s basically about understanding that actors are just human, it’s not about men or women. Sometimes guys are a lot more shy and they’re a lot more worried about how the woman is going to feel.” The host then added that back in the day, the media would be invited to come and watch such scenes being shot and Bhumi said, “That is so exploitative.” She also added that she would be constantly flooded with questions about the kissing scenes.

Rakul mentioned that the whole process is ‘mechanical’, and that sometimes she is just ‘counting seconds’. Bhumi explained that when she did Lust Stories, she had a ‘full throttle’ sex scene with Neil Bhoopalam and she was rather nervous about going through it. She addressed the sensitivity that director Zoya Akhtar showed, adding that she had a conversation with Neil about boundaries. Huma Qureshi recalled her rape scene from Badlapur and how she was a ‘wreck’ before filming it. She added that her hands were ‘shaking’ at the end of the day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 18:07 IST
Next Story

EC initiates delimitation of Assembly, Parliamentary constituencies in Assam

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s grand birthday bash for daughter Ayat
Inside Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s grand birthday bash for daughter Ayat
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close