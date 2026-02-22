Tamannaah Bhatia launches bootstrapped fine jewellery line; prices range from Rs 90,000 to over Rs 11 lakh

Twenty years after making her debut in films, Tamannaah Bhatia has now turned an entrepreneur. She's started a completely bootstrapped fine jewellery line with its flagship story in Juhu, Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 22, 2026
Tamannaah Bhatia launches her fine jewellery line.Tamannaah Bhatia launches her fine jewellery line.
Twenty years after becoming an actor, and performing across the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu film industries, Tamannaah Bhatia has now turned an entrepreneur. She’s launched a fine jewellery line, completely bootstrapped, with its flagship store in Juhu, Mumbai. Tamannaah also plans to open stores in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi, among others.

The price range of Tamannaah Fine Jewellery starts at over Rs 90,000 and goes up to more than Rs 11 lakh. “The prices are extremely competitive, given everything in the market, the gold prices, the value that the product itself has. We’ve been conscious that India is a value-based consumer. They’re informed consumers because even I’d shop for jewellery like that,” Tamannaah said in a recent interview.

“Buying jewellery is a part of our culture in India. So, fine jewellery is not just us buying for ornamentation. It’s part-investment, part-emotion. It has so many elements,” the actor-turned-entrepreneur told CNBC-TV18. She also argued that while clothes keep changing, fine jewellery is expected to outlive even its owners.

“I might be able to pass on my jewellery. But I’ll naturally let go of my clothes because I’ll outgrow them. But your fine jewellery is going to actually stay beyond you,” said Tamannaah Bhatia. She also claimed using mostly natural diamonds instead of resorting to lab-grown diamonds for her brand. She added that the price of lab-grown diamonds has already fallen by 80% ever since they entered the market.

“The fact that natural diamonds come from the earth and are a little over a million years old, that gives them strength. That means something. Versus lab, which is a technology. As technology gets better, it’s definitely going to be mass-produced. So, that day may not be far when lab-grown diamonds come out of a vending machine. Someday, it’ll become mass. So, luxury and mass can’t be the same thing,” argued Tamannaah. She added that mass production is going to diminish the prices of lab-grown diamonds since they’re man-made.

Tamannah Bhatia also recalled how she’s come a long way since she began working at the age of 15. She was then supported financially by her parents, particularly her father who continues to guide her financial decisions. It was only after she turned 18 that she became financially independent and began investing across various avenues, including jewellery and real estate.

“For actors, especially, it happens a lot that you might be able to consistently make a lot of money. But if you don’t save it at the right time or you don’t find ways of multiplying it, you finally realize not much of it is left,” confessed Tamannaah.

 

On the acting front, Tamannah Bhatia was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic thriller O Romeo. She’ll be next seen in Vvan – Force of the Forest.

