Tamannaah Bhatia says she believed in Himmatwala as much as she believed in Baahubali: ‘I wasn’t prepared for either’

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is presently at the 75th Cannes Film Festival as a part of the Indian delegation, recently spoke about her career highs and lows. In an interview, Tamannaah said that she believed in Sajid Khan’s Himmatwala as much as she believed in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali.

Reflecting on her missteps in the Hindi film industry and the right choices she made in the south industry, Tamannaah told Film Companion, “I feel like the best and the worst decisions I have made in my film career, both I wasn’t really planning on doing and I didn’t know where that would go. Both seemed equally correct at that point.”

Tamannaah Bhatia starred opposite Ajay Devgn in Sajid Khan’s Himmatwala. During the interview, Tamannaah said that she is very open about not liking her own films. She said, “Like a film like Himmatwala. I am very open if I don’t like a film of my own. I’ll say it. It didn’t do what it should have done.” The actor further said that she had the same belief in Himmatwala as she had in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali.

“I believed in it as much as I believed in Baahubali. But the one thing about those films is, I don’t think I was prepared for either. But I learnt on the job and that’s the beauty of being an actor that you are discovering constantly and you are evolving constantly,” she said. The actor added that she is not the same person who did Himmatwala, and she is also not the person who did Baahubali. Tamannaah said she has “moved on from that” and celebrates both her success and her failures.

Tamannaah Bhatia is in Cannes along with other members of the Indian delegation including AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Hegde and R Madhavan.