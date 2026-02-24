Tamannaah Bhatia admits that despite making ‘a lot of money’, actors in real danger of ending up with nothing: ‘If you don’t multiply it…’

Tamannaah Bhatia shared that despite making a lot of money, actors have to be quite alert about their investments and finances, or they might lose it all.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 24, 2026
Tamannaah Bhatia actors financesTamannaah Bhatia recently launched her fine jewellery business. (Photo: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)
Tamannaah Bhatia started her career in the movies when she was just 15, and in the last 21 years, the actor has done considerably well for herself. She recently started her fine jewellery business and in a new interview, Tamannaah spoke about the fickle nature of the movie business and shared that even though actors make a lot of money, but if they don’t look for avenues to multiply their earnings, there is a possibility of ending up with nothing.

In a chat with CNBC-TV 18, Tamannaah was asked about her finances and she shared that in her early days in the movies, it was her father who helped her in managing her finances. “My father took care of my finances then. He still supports and guides me but at that tender age, when I needed it the most, I had my parents looking into my finances,” she said.

When asked about her portfolio, Tamannaah shared that she has a healthy mix between real estate, jewellery and other investments as she said, “I have a really good balance between real estate, jewellery and a lot of other investments that makes it a very balanced portfolio. I have to thank my father for having that foresight and helping me constantly invest in (different) ways.”

Tamannaah then spoke about how actors might make a lot of money via their profession, there is a possibility that they might lose it all if they don’t invest wisely. “Because for actors especially, it happens a lot that you might be able to consistently make a lot of money but if you don’t save it at the right time or if you don’t find ways of multiplying it, then you finally realise that not much of it is left. So yeah, I think it’s a very balanced portfolio,” she said.

It is well known that despite being the topmost star of the country, Amitabh Bachchan faced bankruptcy in the 1990s after he suffered significant losses in his business, ABCL. The actor eventually rose out of that and is now one of the richest actors in the country. Even Jackie Shroff, who started his career in the 1980s and was one of the most popular actors of the era, faced bankruptcy in the early 2000s. In the past, actors like Bhagwan Dada and Bharat Bhushan, who were superstars of the Hindi film industry, faced really tough times after enjoying a luxurious lifestyle.

