Tamannaah Bhatia admits that despite making ‘a lot of money’, actors in real danger of ending up with nothing: ‘If you don’t multiply it…’

Tamannaah Bhatia started her career in the movies when she was just 15, and in the last 21 years, the actor has done considerably well for herself. She recently started her fine jewellery business and in a new interview, Tamannaah spoke about the fickle nature of the movie business and shared that even though actors make a lot of money, but if they don’t look for avenues to multiply their earnings, there is a possibility of ending up with nothing.

In a chat with CNBC-TV 18, Tamannaah was asked about her finances and she shared that in her early days in the movies, it was her father who helped her in managing her finances. “My father took care of my finances then. He still supports and guides me but at that tender age, when I needed it the most, I had my parents looking into my finances,” she said.