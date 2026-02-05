Talwiinder opens about dating Disha Patani, says ‘attention caught us off guard’; reveals he was ‘heartbroken’ when his face was revealed

Punjabi singer Talwiinder recently addressed his dating rumours with actor Disha Patani, after making several public appearances together.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 10:02 AM IST
Talwiinder reacts to his dating rumours with Disha Patani after appearance at Nupur Sanon's weddingTalwiinder reacts to his dating rumours with Disha Patani after appearance at Nupur Sanon's wedding
Make us preferred source on Google

Punjabi singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, known as Talwiinder, and actor Disha Patani have been under the spotlight for their personal life. After their joint appearance at Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding recently, there has been speculation about a possible relationship. And now, in a recent interview, Talwiinder finally broke his silence on the same.

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, he addressed the relationship rumours, and said, “We just got to know each other just before the wedding, and all of this attention caught us off guard. We don’t want to give in to the pressure or the rumours. We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves.”

He further added, “I would just like to leave it at that because if they’re going to try to spread rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours.” When asked if he now thinks about love and relationships, Talwiinder replied, “I fall in love every day, I am falling in love right now.”

ALSO READ | Punjabi musician Talwiinder: ‘The paint on my face is a reminder that art is bigger than the artiste’

‘I was really heartbroken’

During the same conversation, Talwiinder opened up about the viral clip of his unmasked face and expressed, “It was never about that ‘I am never going to show my face’, I am not playing hide and seek with the world. It was just like ‘Leave me alone, just focus on what I am giving to you’. That’s the public property, this is not. So, when that video came out, I saw that and it spread like wildfire.”

He continued, “People were messaging me asking about what’s going on. Honestly, I don’t get why people act like I haven’t seen the video. 500 people sent me that video. On top of that, you see people making content on it just to get some views. That shows their true colours as well. Just for some views, likes, you are really going to use this content to get another piece on. Even for the person that gave the video to the media, for what? For Rs 5000, Rs 10000, Rs 50,000?”

Talwiinder said that he was “heartbroken” when this happened as until now, he had consciously made a choice about protecting his identity. “You literally just killed somebody’s little goal, little thing that they were working on. A little psychology trick with the audience. So for me, I felt really heartbroken. But, the next day, I saw an AI video like a voiceover, which said that this artist Talwiinder does not show his face so that his music is the main focus. And that’s when it hit me, I do have people’s attention on the music now. So, I don’t have to be so fidgety about not showing my face. It clicked to me in the moment. It’s not so taboo anymore. Even if they see my face, they see it, but just don’t bother me. When I am not in the face paint, leave me alone,” he concluded.

Story continues below this ad

Disha Patani and Talwiinder dating rumours

Talwiinder and Disha’s relationship rumours started after their joint appearance at the wedding festivities of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben in Udaipur. The speculation intensified last week when the rumoured couple was seen walking hand-in-hand at Lollapalooza in Mumbai, post his surprise performance with international artist Kehlani.

A few videos from Nupur’s wedding circulated online, which also revealed Talwiinder’s face. The singer has a guarded identity since the beginning to make sure he is recognised for his art and work in music. He always wears a skull-face painted mask publicly. However, a few guests recorded his face without the mask, and posted it on social media.

Talwiinder is popular for hit songs like Kammo Ji, Dhundhala and Funk Song. Disha Patani will next be seen in a special appearance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions': 'Priyanka Chopra was so inspiring to me'
Priyanka Chopra
Born to Bollywood royalty, actor lost mother weeks before hit debut, battled failure, trolls and autoimmune disease
Arjun Kapoor's journey has been full of highs and lows.
'Karan Johar cast me because he was fed up of my voice': Neha Dhupia reveals the secret behind her industry friendships
Neha Dhupia reveals how Karan Johar offered her a voice role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Talwiinder opens about dating Disha Patani, says 'attention caught us off guard'
Talwiinder reacts to his dating rumours with Disha Patani after appearance at Nupur Sanon's wedding
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pak cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC; 'weak argument': BCCI
Not just Naravane: 19-yr-old case shadows ex-officer’s book on R&AW ‘secrets’
Not just Naravane: 19-yr-old case shadows ex-officer’s book on R&AW ‘secrets’
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions': 'Priyanka Chopra was so inspiring to me'
Arjun Kapoor's journey has been full of highs and lows.
Born to Bollywood royalty, actor lost mother weeks before hit debut, battled failure, trolls and autoimmune disease
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
nude art modelling
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
Google Pixel 10a
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Edge AI pre-summit event
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Form, not sexuality: Inside the professional world of Indian nude art models and the quest for respect
nude art modelling
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement