Talwiinder opens about dating Disha Patani, says ‘attention caught us off guard’; reveals he was ‘heartbroken’ when his face was revealed

Punjabi singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, known as Talwiinder, and actor Disha Patani have been under the spotlight for their personal life. After their joint appearance at Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding recently, there has been speculation about a possible relationship. And now, in a recent interview, Talwiinder finally broke his silence on the same.

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, he addressed the relationship rumours, and said, “We just got to know each other just before the wedding, and all of this attention caught us off guard. We don’t want to give in to the pressure or the rumours. We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves.”

He further added, “I would just like to leave it at that because if they’re going to try to spread rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours.” When asked if he now thinks about love and relationships, Talwiinder replied, “I fall in love every day, I am falling in love right now.”

‘I was really heartbroken’

During the same conversation, Talwiinder opened up about the viral clip of his unmasked face and expressed, “It was never about that ‘I am never going to show my face’, I am not playing hide and seek with the world. It was just like ‘Leave me alone, just focus on what I am giving to you’. That’s the public property, this is not. So, when that video came out, I saw that and it spread like wildfire.”

He continued, “People were messaging me asking about what’s going on. Honestly, I don’t get why people act like I haven’t seen the video. 500 people sent me that video. On top of that, you see people making content on it just to get some views. That shows their true colours as well. Just for some views, likes, you are really going to use this content to get another piece on. Even for the person that gave the video to the media, for what? For Rs 5000, Rs 10000, Rs 50,000?”

Talwiinder said that he was “heartbroken” when this happened as until now, he had consciously made a choice about protecting his identity. “You literally just killed somebody’s little goal, little thing that they were working on. A little psychology trick with the audience. So for me, I felt really heartbroken. But, the next day, I saw an AI video like a voiceover, which said that this artist Talwiinder does not show his face so that his music is the main focus. And that’s when it hit me, I do have people’s attention on the music now. So, I don’t have to be so fidgety about not showing my face. It clicked to me in the moment. It’s not so taboo anymore. Even if they see my face, they see it, but just don’t bother me. When I am not in the face paint, leave me alone,” he concluded.

Disha Patani and Talwiinder dating rumours

Talwiinder and Disha’s relationship rumours started after their joint appearance at the wedding festivities of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben in Udaipur. The speculation intensified last week when the rumoured couple was seen walking hand-in-hand at Lollapalooza in Mumbai, post his surprise performance with international artist Kehlani.

A few videos from Nupur’s wedding circulated online, which also revealed Talwiinder’s face. The singer has a guarded identity since the beginning to make sure he is recognised for his art and work in music. He always wears a skull-face painted mask publicly. However, a few guests recorded his face without the mask, and posted it on social media.

Talwiinder is popular for hit songs like Kammo Ji, Dhundhala and Funk Song. Disha Patani will next be seen in a special appearance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.