‘Talent is hereditary’: Amitabh Bachchan wishes Mohanlal’s daughter for her new book

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sent his wishes to Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya Mohanlal for her new book titled ‘Grains of Stardust’. Bachchan senior took to Twitter on Monday and expressed gratitude to the Malayalam superstar for sending him the book.

Sharing the cover page of ‘Grains of Stardust’, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “MohanLal, superstar of Malayalam Cinema and one that I have immense admiration of , sends me a book, “Grains of Stardust”, written & illustrated by his daughter Vismaya.. A most creative sensitive journey of poems and paintings.. Talent is hereditary ! My best wishes”

Vismaya Mohanlal’s book ‘Grains of Stardust’ is a collection of her paintings and poetry, encompassing ideas of love, art and creativity. It was launched on February 14.

Soon after, her father Mohanlal, whose Drishyam 2 released on Amazon Prime Video last week, took to Facebook to unveil her book and called it a “a proud moment for me as a father”.

Dulquer Salmaan also shared his excitement for Vismaya’s book, He took to Instagram and wrote, “At such a young age she’s a published writer and her poems, thoughts, doodles and art are way ahead of her years. They give you a wonderful insight into her mind, her growing up and her life experiences. I’ve attached one of my favourites from the book.”

Talking about her book, Vismaya had told PTI, “Grains of Stardust came together unexpectedly. I didn’t sit down with the intention to write a poetry book. As you’ll see when you read them, they are very simply written. They are poems that I sometimes typed out on my phone waiting for the subway or while I was listening to a beat that I liked, or words that came to me when I was looking at a painting or at nature.”