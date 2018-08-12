Takht: Anil Kapoor is Shahjehan, Ranveer Singh to play Dara Shikoh in Karan Johar’s period drama?

Takht brings Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in father-son roles after Dil Dhadakne Do. Takht brings Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in father-son roles after Dil Dhadakne Do.

Karan Johar recently revealed how his upcoming directorial Takht is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham of the Mughal era. Now, reports hint what kind of characters we will see the star cast portray in the magnum opus. A Bollywood Hungama report says that Anil Kapoor will play Shahjehan, while Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen playing his daughter Jahanara Begum. Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh will play brothers in the film. While Vicky will be seen as Aurangzeb, Ranveer, who had won a million hearts with his Alauddin Khilji act in Padmaavat, will reportedly be seen as Dara Shikoh in Takht.

The report further reveals that Alia Bhatt will play Ranveer’s wife Begum Nadira Banu in the film, while the role of Aurangzeb’s wife Dilras Banu Begum will reportedly be played by Bhumi Pednekar. And finally, Janhvi Kapoor, who is fresh out of the success of Dhadak, will be seen as a slave girl in the Karan Johar epic.

Earlier, Karan had admitted that he is scared about making Takht as it is his biggest film to date. “I’m scared every minute of the day. The announcement shook me up. I’m really petrified. It’s not the scale. It’s also the relationship dynamics. It’s like the K3G of the Mughal era. But it’s more extreme, there is more betrayal. It has the tropes of court politics. It’s so rich in texture,” the filmmaker had said in an interview to Film Companion.

