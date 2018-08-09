Takht: Karan Johar ropes in Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and others for his next directorial

Takht will bring Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor together on the silver screen. Takht will bring Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor together on the silver screen.

Karan Johar announced his next directorial, Takht, on Thursday morning. The film stars Bollywood A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Karan’s will be helming a full-length feature film after a gap of two years. He last helmed Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Takht revolves around the battle for the throne of the Mughal empire. “An incredible story embedded in history…An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne… A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession…TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE….,” wrote Karan on Twitter. In his next tweet, the filmmaker revealed the cast of his film. He tweeted, “I am so excited and honoured to announce the lead cast of #TAKHT.”

An incredible story embedded in history…

An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne…

A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession…

TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE….@dharmamovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/BQg6SvdFfb — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 9, 2018

Ranveer Singh, who is already filming a Karan Johar production Simmba, expressed his excitement about the grand project. “Proud, excited & honoured to be a part of KARAN JOHAR’S MULTI-STARRER HISTORICAL MAGNUM OPUS. #TAKHT,” read a tweet on his Twitter handle. Kalank actor Alia also shared the news of her doing another KJo film. She wrote, “Back where I begun.. to my roots! So so so so excited to be a part of this historical magnum opus! TAKHT! Directed by the one and ONLY! @karanjohar” The other members of the cast also said they are “thrilled and honoured” to be a part of the magnum opus.

Thrilled to be a part of @karanjohar ‘s historical magnum opus with a stellar cast! Watch out for more!#TAKHT @dharmamovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/oensS1r03y — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 9, 2018

Scheduled for a 2020 release, Takht’s screenplay is by Sumit Roy and the dialogues of the film are written by Hussain Haidry. Apart from Takht, Karan is all set to present films like Student Of The Year 2, Simmba, Kesari, Kalank, Brahmastra and Ranbhoomi under the banner of Dharma Productions.