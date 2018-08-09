Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000
  • Takht: Karan Johar ropes in Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and others for his next directorial

Takht: Karan Johar ropes in Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and others for his next directorial

Takht revolves around the battle for the throne of the Mughal empire. Directed by Karan Johar, the period drama stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor among others.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 9, 2018 10:04:34 am
karan johar announces new movie titled takht Takht will bring Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor together on the silver screen.

Karan Johar announced his next directorial, Takht, on Thursday morning. The film stars Bollywood A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Karan’s will be helming a full-length feature film after a gap of two years. He last helmed Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Takht revolves around the battle for the throne of the Mughal empire. “An incredible story embedded in history…An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne… A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession…TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE….,” wrote Karan on Twitter. In his next tweet, the filmmaker revealed the cast of his film. He tweeted, “I am so excited and honoured to announce the lead cast of #TAKHT.”

Ranveer Singh, who is already filming a Karan Johar production Simmba, expressed his excitement about the grand project. “Proud, excited & honoured to be a part of KARAN JOHAR’S MULTI-STARRER HISTORICAL MAGNUM OPUS. #TAKHT,” read a tweet on his Twitter handle. Kalank actor Alia also shared the news of her doing another KJo film. She wrote, “Back where I begun.. to my roots! So so so so excited to be a part of this historical magnum opus! TAKHT! Directed by the one and ONLY! @karanjohar” The other members of the cast also said they are “thrilled and honoured” to be a part of the magnum opus.

Scheduled for a 2020 release, Takht’s screenplay is by Sumit Roy and the dialogues of the film are written by Hussain Haidry. Apart from Takht, Karan is all set to present films like Student Of The Year 2, Simmba, Kesari, Kalank, Brahmastra and Ranbhoomi under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

10:04 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Ekta Kapoor on Takht
09:59 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Ranveer Singh on Takht

Ranveer Singh shared on Twitte, "Proud, excited & honoured to be a part of KARAN JOHAR’S MULTI-STARRER HISTORICAL MAGNUM OPUS. #TAKHT @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies #TAKHT @karanjohar #KareenaKapoorKhan @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @psbhumi #JanhviKapoor @AnilKapoor #HirooYashJohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies"

09:53 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Milap Zaveri on Takht
09:46 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Shashank Khaitan on Takht

Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan posted on Twitter, "An Incredible story ... A Massive star cast ... in the hands of An Amazing Director ... welcome to the world of #TAKHT ... Super excited ... @karanjohar this is going to be EPIC ... yuhoo... @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 @sumit_roy_ @hussainhaidry @NotSoSnob"

09:37 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Farah Khan on Takht

Farah Khan wrote on Twitter, "Let me the 1st to wish ( n only coz I wake up the earliest)my dear friend @karanjohar on the announcement of his grand new film #Takht .. kill it karu🎉"

09:30 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Takht is probably the biggest casting coup since K3G, says Akshaye Rathi

Film trade analyst Akshaye Rathi tweeted, "#KareenaKapoorKhan, @aliaa08 @psbhumi @AnilKapoor #JanhviKapoor @vickykaushal09 along with @RanveerOfficial is probably the biggest casting coup @DharmaMovies has pulled off since #K3G! Exciting times ahead for the trade & more importantly, the audience! #TAKHT"

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd