Take a tour of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s luxurious Maldives hotel, with villas that cost Rs 3.5 lakh a night

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are holidaying in the Maldives. The couple has been posting photos and videos from their vacation at the Patina Maldives resort, Fari Islands. Going by the website, the luxury hotel offers several villa options and even has beach houses at the property. Most villas come with a beach view and private pools.

The website’s description of the property reads, “In extraordinary urban and natural landscapes, Patina brings desired, unexpected, sophisticated, and fresh experiences together to reveal layers and depths of possibility to the spending of precious time.”

The cheapest option is a one-bedroom beach villa which costs about $2,530 ( ₹1.90 lakh) per night. The room has a personal garden, a private pool and an oversized outdoor tub. The most expensive villa costs about $4,762, which is about ₹3.58 lakh per night. There are several amenities for guests to enjoy, including watersports, tennis, an outdoor cinema, campfire, and a yoga pavilion.

There are options for those interested in boating, canoeing, and playing video games, too. While it’s unclear which villa Arjun and Malaika are actually staying at, Arjun had shared a glimpse of their private pool and wooden patio from their villa. He also shared photos of the beach as seen from their room.

The luxury property also offers beach houses, for those travelling in bigger groups. The Beach House, which can house nine guests, costs about $25,122 ( ₹18.86 lakh) a night. The property also has The Beach House Collection which can host about 27 guests and costs about $37,357, approximately ₹28.05 lakh a night.

Previously, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had all travelled to the Maldives on holiday.