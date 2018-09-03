Saif, Kareena, Taimur, Soha, Kunal and Inaaya ‘make a splash’ in Maldives, see photos

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Inaaya posed for a click in Maldives. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Inaaya posed for a click in Maldives.

We already saw photos of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan on their way to Maldives, but they are not alone. Soha Ali Khan, husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have joined them. Both Soha and Kunal are sharing photos from the Pataudi family vacation and we totally love it.

Soha shared a click of Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Soha, Kunal and Inaaya. The stars are seen in a pool and the caption read, “Make a splash! @discoversoneva #discoversoneva #familygoals.”

Soha Ali Khan also shared another photo of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal Kemmu. She wrote, “Colour me happy!! #playdate #DEN @discoversoneva #discoversoneva.”

Soha and Kunal’s selfies too cannot be missed.

Scroll to see all photos from Pataudi family’s Maldives vacation:

We hope to see more clicks of these stars from the beautiful Maldives.

