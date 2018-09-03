Follow Us:
Monday, September 03, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Saif, Kareena, Taimur, Soha, Kunal and Inaaya ‘make a splash’ in Maldives, see photos

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Inaaya are having a good time in Madives. Soha and husband Kunal are sharing photos from this Pataudi family vacation and we totally love it.  

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 3, 2018 1:39:00 pm
Taimur Inaaya Kareena Saif Soha ali khan Kunal kemmu maldives Pataudi family vacation photos Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Inaaya posed for a click in Maldives.
Related News

We already saw photos of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan on their way to Maldives, but they are not alone. Soha Ali Khan, husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have joined them. Both Soha and Kunal are sharing photos from the Pataudi family vacation and we totally love it.

Soha shared a click of Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Soha, Kunal and Inaaya. The stars are seen in a pool and the caption read, “Make a splash! @discoversoneva #discoversoneva #familygoals.”

Soha Ali Khan also shared another photo of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal Kemmu. She wrote, “Colour me happy!! #playdate #DEN @discoversoneva #discoversoneva.”

Soha and Kunal’s selfies too cannot be missed.

Scroll to see all photos from Pataudi family’s Maldives vacation:

kareena, saif

taimur, kunal kemmu

saif ali khan

Taimur Inaaya Kareena Saif Soha ali khan Kunal kemmu maldives Pataudi family vacation photos

Taimur Inaaya Kareena Saif Soha ali khan Kunal kemmu maldives Pataudi family vacation photos

Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi KemmuTaimur Inaaya Kareena Saif Soha ali khan Kunal kemmu maldives Pataudi family vacation photos

We hope to see more clicks of these stars from the beautiful Maldives.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo challenge guidelines
Watch Now
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement