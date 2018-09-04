Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Taimur, Inaaya, Kareena, Saif, Soha and Kunal are still in Maldives, see photos from Day 2

Kareena Kapoor was seen dolphin spotting with Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in Maldives.

Written by Kriti Sonali | New Delhi | Published: September 4, 2018 3:37:34 pm
Taimur, Inaaya, Kareena, Saif, Soha, kunal Day 2 in Maldives While Saif Ali Khan was seen hand-in-hand with son Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was snapped checking out the sunshine and the sea.
The Pataudi family is on a vacation in Maldives. After spending a good time in the pool on Day 1 and flaunting her bikini bod, Kareena Kapoor was seen dolphin spotting with son Taimur Ali Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The photos from the Maldives vacation are being shared by Soha and Kunal on their Instagram handles.

Soha shared a photo of her daughter and wrote, “My sunshine ☀️” Kunal also shared the same photo and added, “My sunshine checking out the sunshine and the sea #maldives #discoversoneva.”

Soha shared a photo of Saif and Taimur and the caption read, “Hand in hand – feet in sand #discover soneva @discoversoneva.”

“Clear blue skies and deep blue sea. Perfect way to beat the Monday blues. #divetime #discoversoneva @discoversoneva #maldives #blue,” wrote Kunal along with a selfie.

He also shared a photo with wife Soha, writing, “No caption no filter #discoversoneva.”

Scroll to see recent photos from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s Maldives vacation:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's Maldives vacation

We wait to see more photos from this family getaway.

