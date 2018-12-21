Inside Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday celebration in Cape Town

Taimur Ali Khan turned a year older on Thursday. He rang in his second birthday with parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in South Africa.

A photo of Taimur cutting a cake in Cape Town, South Africa went viral on social media. In the photo, Taimur, clad in his denim jacket and red pants, sat on the table while Saif and Kareena arranged the cake. The star kid, in another photo, posed with his mommy Kareena and an umbrella. The two-year-old looked adorable in his trendy shades and a red t-shirt.

Meanwhile, aunt Karisma Kapoor missed her nephew on his birthday. Karisma posted a family photo where Taimur was seen with his grandparents, Babita and Randhir Kapoor. She captioned it as, “❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday Taimur ! #majormissing #family.” Earlier in the day, Karisma wished Taimur on his 2nd birthday with an overly cute picture of him with cousins Sameira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor. “Happy 2nd birthday to our little jaan! ❤️🎂🍫🍭🍿🧸🎈🎉🎁 We love you the most !! #taimuralikhan #babynawab👑 #mybabies,” wrote Karisma.

Before flying to Cape Town, Kareena threw a pre-birthday bash for son Taimur. The party was attended by Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya, Rannvijay Singha and daughter Kainaat, Karisma and children Sameira and Kiaan, Tusshar’s Kapoor song Laksshya and Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora.

About Taimur’s birthday celebrations, Saif had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “Kareena and I will be shooting an ad in Cape Town for a luggage brand. After that, we are going to ride horses and see some big cats for Tim’s birthday.” Kareena’s manager Poonam Damania, stylist Yianni Tsapatori and fan pages have shared several photos of the family.

Last year on Taimur’s first birthday, the entire Kapoor and Pataudi clan flew to Pataudi Palace in Haryana. The grand celebrations became a topic of discussions for days and photos of Baby Nawab did rounds on social media.