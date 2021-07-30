scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 30, 2021
Must Read

Saba Ali Khan shares Taimur’s throwback photo: ‘The kids are growing up too fast’

Saba Ali Khan time and again shares old family photos on her Instagram account. The latest posts of hers feature Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 30, 2021 11:35:55 am
taimur Ali Khan, saba alia khanHere's an old photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has been the internet’s darling since he was a little baby. Any photo of the big brother of Jeh Ali Khan attracts social media users. This time, it’s Saif’s sister who has shared an unseen photo of one of the most photographed babies in the country.

Saba often shares old family photos on her Instagram account. Sharing an old photo with Tim, as the family members call him, Saba wrote, “My Heart…too! ❤️The kids …are growing up toooooo fast! #fridayflashback #thosewerethedays #memoriesforlife.”

Saba added, “NO …body weight trolling! It was a long time ago. And …we were all a little .. different. Also it’s the “angle” it was clicked! The camera does lie! 😉.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Not just Taimur, but an old photo of sister Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu also made it to Saba’s Instagram. Sharing the click, the doting aunt wrote, “My Heart 💝 The kids grow up so fast! Miss these precious memories….! #throwbackthursday #memoriesforlife #loveyou #inaayanaumikemmu #alwaysandforever #bodypositivity.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Saba Ali Khan often shares glimpses from Pataudi’s family album on her social media handle.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

priyanka london summer
Priyanka Chopra’s fun London summer is what wanderlust is made of

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 30: Latest News

Advertisement