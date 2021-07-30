Saba Ali Khan shares Taimur’s throwback photo: ‘The kids are growing up too fast’

Here's an old photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has been the internet’s darling since he was a little baby. Any photo of the big brother of Jeh Ali Khan attracts social media users. This time, it’s Saif’s sister who has shared an unseen photo of one of the most photographed babies in the country.

Saba often shares old family photos on her Instagram account. Sharing an old photo with Tim, as the family members call him, Saba wrote, “My Heart…too! ❤️The kids …are growing up toooooo fast! #fridayflashback #thosewerethedays #memoriesforlife.”

Saba added, “NO …body weight trolling! It was a long time ago. And …we were all a little .. different. Also it’s the “angle” it was clicked! The camera does lie! 😉.”

Not just Taimur, but an old photo of sister Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu also made it to Saba’s Instagram. Sharing the click, the doting aunt wrote, “My Heart 💝 The kids grow up so fast! Miss these precious memories….! #throwbackthursday #memoriesforlife #loveyou #inaayanaumikemmu #alwaysandforever #bodypositivity.”

Saba Ali Khan often shares glimpses from Pataudi’s family album on her social media handle.