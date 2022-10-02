Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Taimur attend Inaaya’s birthday bash, see inside photos

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Kemmu turned five on September 29. On Sunday, her birthday celebrations took place in Mumbai with many Bollywood celebrities and their kids in attendance.

Taimur Ali Khan was spotted arriving alone for cousin Inaaya’s party. Little Taimur was all dressed up in a comfy outfit paired with white sneakers. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Jeh were not spotted at the party as they were at home to get the delivery of their new Mercedes car. In a video doing rounds on the internet, Kareena and Saif are watching as puja is performed for their new vehicle.

Soha’s sister Saba Pataudi, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also attended the bash and were looking stylish in matching white outfits. Birthday girl Inaaya was dressed in a blue princess outfit as mommy Soha called her ‘Mariposa.’ While Soha wore a blue summer dress, Kunal stole the show with his quirky pants and white T-shirt.

Earlier, Kareena had shared an adorable picture featuring Taimur and Inaaya, where the two were seen praying. She wrote in the caption, “I don’t know what you both are praying for…but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today …Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots…”

On the work front, Soha was recently seen in the web-series Hush Hush opposite Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Ayesha Jhulka.