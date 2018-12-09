Sports day at Taimur’s school: The little nawab takes home a gold medal

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan recently participated in his school’s sports day. Like always, a few photos from the event have made its way to social media.

Advertising

In the photos, Kareena is seen by Taimur’s side as he participated in number of games. The photos also gave us a sneak peek at the kid’s mood swings.

But looks like Taimur’s effort paid off as he went home with a gold medal.

Scroll to see all photos from Taimur Ali Khan’s sports day:

Advertising

In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, it was revealed that Taimur’s photos are the most valued among paparazzi in India.

Taimur Ali Khan will be turning 2 on December 20.

While Taimur’s pre-birthday party was held on Friday, the plans for his birthday are still under wraps.