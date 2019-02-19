Have you seen these videos of Taimur Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar?

From Taimur Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh’s viral videos to clips shared by Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone and others on their social media accounts today, scroll to see all videos.

A super cute video of Taimur Ali Khan has gone viral again. In the video, Baby Pataudi is seen honing his ukulele skills.

This video of Ranveer Singh is making rounds of the Internet. In the video, the Gully boy actor is seen dancing on his songs “Aankh Marey” and “Apna Time Aayega” at a wedding in Udaipur.

Anupam Kher shared a clip of his US show New Amsterdam.

Pulkit Samrat reposted director Anees Bazmee’s video and wrote, “Yeh Lo Ji! #Pagalpanti.” Anees Bazmee’s film Pagalpanti stars John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor and Arshad Warsi.

Sharing this video, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Insta family is now 2 million strong!! ♥️ Feel so blessed to be loved by you all. A BIG HUG to all you lovelies, you are the best! 😘.”

Sunny Leone recently shared a video on her Instagram account.