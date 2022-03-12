Taimur Ali Khan plays with her baby brother Jeh in new photo, fans call them, ‘Cutiesss’

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi often shares glimpses into the family time of the Pataudis on her Instagram account. From sharing throwback pictures featuring her mother Sharmila Tagore and father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to posting photos of the younger generation of the family, Saba keeps her followers on Instagram engaged. Recently, she shared pictures of the youngest Pataudis — Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan.

In the photo shared by Saba, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan‘s sons, Taimur and Jeh are seen playing together. Along with the photo, Saba wrote, “Back…in CONVERSATION! Brother’s bonding 🧿💙. Tim: I’m your older brother. Jeh: Ok….Bhaijaan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Many Instagram users found the picture of the two brothers ‘very cute’. One of them commented on it, “Cutiesss❤️❤️”. Another wrote, “So sweet ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Not just Saba, Kareena also time and again shares glimpses of her kids Taimur and Jeh. On Saturday, she wished her sister, Karisma Kapoor’s son Kiaan on his birthday by sharing his photo with Taimur. In the photo, both of them are seen enjoying a pizza in their bed.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “May we always eat pizza in bed…♥️nothing more funner than that big brother♥️we love you so much our precious boy Kiaan♥️Happy birthday darling heart ♥️🎈🎈@therealkarismakapoor #lolo Ka beta #birthday boy.” Responding to Kareena’s post, Karisma commented, “May we always join them in eating that Pizza 😉😋💙💙❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kareenakapoorkhan.” Zoya Akhtar and Amrita Arora dropped heart emojis on the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena, in an earlier interview, had talked about keeping a strict routine for her sons when it comes to their eating habits and sleeping time. She said she manages to keep the discipline in the house. The actor stated that she is very particular about some things in both the kids’ routines, especially with regard to their meals and bedtime.

On the work front, Kareena is waiting for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, led by Aamir Khan.