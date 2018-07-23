Taimur Ali Khan’s play date with Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi, watch video

Not only Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan but Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Manish Malhotra also came to meet Karan Johar and his kids. Not only Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan but Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Manish Malhotra also came to meet Karan Johar and his kids.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan had a fun Sunday evening. Taimur spent time with Karan Johar’s kids Yash Johar and Roohi Johar.

Karan shared a video on his Instagram handle where we got to see the fun play date of the three kids. The toddlers are having a ball of a time and K Jo can’t help but go awww. At the end of the video, we also get to see Kareena who was busy eating and her reaction on being captured was epic.

Not only Kareena but Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Manish Malhotra also came to meet Karan Johar and his kids.

See Taimur Ali Khan’s play date with Yash Johar and Roohi Johar:

See Kareena Kapoor’s reaction too:

Kareena Kapoor was busy eating.

See photos of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Manish Malhotra:

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur were snapped arriving. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor was also spotted at Karan Johar's house. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora was also a part of the get-together. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor at Karan's house. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Manish Malhotra was also seen arriving at Karan Johar's residence. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Ever since Taimur was born in 2016, he has been an internet sensation. This little nawab also has fan clubs on social media.

