Taimur Ali Khan: Aunt Saba Ali Khan shares adorable photos of the little nawab

Taimur has been a paparazzi favourite since the time he was born. (Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)

One can never have enough of Taimur Ali Khan’s photos. And Taimur’s aunt Saba Ali Khan made our Sunday even better by sharing some adorable pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son.

Sharing an old photo of the tiny Pataudi, Saba wrote, “TIM style. 😎❤️ My Jaan …. Love u. ALWAYS. #sunday #sundayvibes #sundaymood #special #moment #love #photo #my #cutie #eatyouup #😍 #blessyou #protective #proud #aunt #forever #jaan #stayinthepinkofhealth #saifalikhanpataudi #tim #taimuralikhan.”

Saba shared another photo of Taimur where he is seen donning a white kurta-pajama like his father. The photo caption read, “TIM…Nawabi Andaz 🙂 White kurta…always suits father and son….DASHING DUO … Mahshallah. #😎😍🤗💞.” Saba shared two more photos of baby Taimur on her Instagram story.

See photos of Taimur Ali Khan here:

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan is a big brother now. Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son on February 21 this year.

The couple was blessed with Taimur in the year 2016. Taimur has been a paparazzi favourite since the time he was born. Mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and aunts Soha Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor keep sharing photos and videos of the little Nawab on their Instagram handles as well.