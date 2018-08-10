Taimur Ali Khan’s week in photos

The fan following of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little nawab Taimur Ali Khan is no secret. Almost every day, we see photos of the little Pataudi. Be it his visit to the play school, a day out with daddy Saif or mom Kareena, the photos of Taimur quickly go viral on social media.
Recent videos of Taimur also indicate that he is getting comfortable with the limelight as he reacts pleasantly when the shutterbugs call his name. Here are a few recent photos of Taimur Ali Khan:
Taimur Ali Khan is often snapped on the move in the city.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s little bundle of joy was also spotted in Bandra this week.
Here are some more photos of Taimur Ali Khan.
During the week, Taimur Ali Khan was also seen with daddy Saif Ali Khan. The two seems to have had some good time together.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App