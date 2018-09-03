Follow Us:
Monday, September 03, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan take son Taimur Ali Khan for a Maldives vacation

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, leaving for Maldives. We will be waiting to see how Taimur enjoys the beaches in Maldives.

Written by Kriti Sonali | New Delhi | Published: September 3, 2018 10:02:17 am
taimur ali khan, saif ali khan, kareena kapoor, Maldives vacation A few more photos emerged where Saif Ali Khan can be seen all excited for the family vacation in Maldives.
Related News

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are headed to Maldives for a family vacation. They were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, leaving for the tropical nation.

A few more photos emerged where Saif can be seen all excited for this family holiday. Kareena is also seen all smiles in a picture.

We have seen this Pataudi family on vacations in the past too. Remember the London getaway of the family? We just loved the clicks. This time, we will be waiting to see how Taimur enjoys the beaches of Maldives.

See photos and videos of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as they leave for Maldives vacation:

kareena, saif, taimur, Maldives vacation 2 Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan at Mumbai airport. taimur ali khan Taimur Ali Khan was all sleepy. kareena, saif, taimur, Maldives vacation We have seen this Pataudi family on vacations in the past too. saif ali khan Saif Ali Khan is all excited. kareena kapoor Kareena Kapoor posed for a click.

On the work front, after playing Sartaj Singh in Netflix’s Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan has started shooting for his next project, Hunter. A look of the actor from the film was recently released. Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen in Karan Johar’s period film Takht along with Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo challenge guidelines
Watch Now
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement