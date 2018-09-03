Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan take son Taimur Ali Khan for a Maldives vacation

A few more photos emerged where Saif Ali Khan can be seen all excited for the family vacation in Maldives. A few more photos emerged where Saif Ali Khan can be seen all excited for the family vacation in Maldives.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are headed to Maldives for a family vacation. They were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, leaving for the tropical nation.

A few more photos emerged where Saif can be seen all excited for this family holiday. Kareena is also seen all smiles in a picture.

We have seen this Pataudi family on vacations in the past too. Remember the London getaway of the family? We just loved the clicks. This time, we will be waiting to see how Taimur enjoys the beaches of Maldives.

See photos and videos of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as they leave for Maldives vacation:

On the work front, after playing Sartaj Singh in Netflix’s Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan has started shooting for his next project, Hunter. A look of the actor from the film was recently released. Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen in Karan Johar’s period film Takht along with Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

