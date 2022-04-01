Taimur Ali Khan is a protective elder brother to Jeh in aunt Saba’s latest pictures. See here

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi often shares family pictures on Instagram. On Thursday, she posted new pictures of her nephews, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Saba’s photos showed Taimur playing the protective elder brother to Jeh, cuddling him as he crawled around the couch.

Sharing the photos, Saba wrote, “Munchkins 🧿💞 I GOT you little brother 💙…..#timtim to #jehjaan. Fact. Brothers. #brotherlove #alwaysandforever #Mahsha’Allah.”

A few fans not only showered love on the photos but also compared the kids to their parents. Reacting to the post, an Instagram user wrote, “Tim = ditto copy of saif & jeh = ditto copy of bebo!!! Mini saifeena 😍❤❤ohh so adorable kids mashaAllah i just love them😩❤ and look at jeh , his cheeks 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘♥♥♥♥.” Another fan compared Tim with Saif’s older son Ibrahim Ali Khan, and wrote, “Oh my my!!! Tim looks just like Ibrahim❤️.”

Here are some more photos of Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan:

Saba also shared another photo of Taimur on Instagram Stories. This collage compared Taimur to a young Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. “Inherited the charisma, and style. Standing tall #taimuralikhan like his grandfather, #mansuralikhna #pataudi,” wrote Saba.

Taimur was born in 2016, while Jeh was born in 2021. Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012.