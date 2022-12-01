Kareena Kapoor chases after Taimur Ali Khan, watch video

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted and snapped with Taimur Ali Khan during a sweet mother-son moment. Kareena can be seen following an excited Taimur in the latest pictures as he runs towards the gate. Despite Taimur’s apparent desire to go out, Kareena tells him to come back.

In the video doing rounds on the internet, Kareena is attempting to match Taimur’s speed as he runs towards the gate. Taimur hurried to the next gate when the first one closed, but eventually stopped and entered the building with Kareena. Saif Ali Khan was also spotted at the same location; Vikram Vedha actor was sporting a casual look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Taimur is very excited to meet his cousin, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor. The report also revealed that there will be a family gathering on December 6 when Raha will turn one-month-old.

“The day Raha was born Kareena told her elder son Taimur that now he was the eldest brother of one more sibling and it was his baby sister who has born today and Taimur couldn’t contain his excitement to see her and hold the little much in his arms,” the report said. It further added, “Taimur is very excited about the gathering, and this will happen when Raha turns one month old on December 6, she is indeed the biggest joy for the entire Khandaan.”

Earlier, Kareena also expressed her excitement and had said, “Raha Kapoor can I hold you ❤️can’t wait.” Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter on November 6 and recently announced that they had given her the name ‘Raha.’