Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Taimur Ali Khan is a carbon copy of mother Kareena Kapoor. Bollywood star kids who look exactly like parents

Taimur Ali Khan is a carbon copy of mother Kareena Kapoor. Bollywood star kids who look exactly like parents

As Taimur Ali Khan went on a spin with mother Kareena Kapoor, we could not help but notice how strongly he resembles her. From Aradhya Bachchan to Misha Kapoor, here are star kids who are mirror images of their parents.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 17, 2017 6:51:31 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena baby, kareena baby pics Taimur Ali Khan is mom Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mirror image.
Related News

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur is rarely out of the news. Taimur is not four months yet but he has occupied more newsprint that many a celeb. On Thursday, Kareena and Taimur went on a car ride and cameras caught their every moment. The cute star kid appeared to be with his nanny with mom Kareena in tow. We could not help but notice that Taimur is mom Kareena’s mirror image. Both of them have the same eyes and light hair. Kareena had once said that her son is the “the most gorgeous man this side of the equator” and we cannot agree any more.

In fact, not just Taimur, a lot of star kids share a very strong resemblance with their parents. In fact, Misha Kapoor — Shahid and Mira Rajput’s daughter also looks a lot like her father.

shahid kapoor, misha kapoor, shahid kapoor daughter, mira rajput

See pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan went for a car ride. Daddy Saif Ali Khan, you missed a treat

These two star kids, who are taking the Internet by storm today, will definitely become rulers of Bollywood one day.

Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan share a strong resemblance but SRK had earlier shared an image wherein AbRam and Shah Rukh could easily be confused with each other.

shah rukh khan, AbRam, gauri khan, aryan khan, suhana khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aradhya Bachchan looks exactly like how Abhishek Bachchan was in his childhood. See this pic to believe it.

aishwarya rai bachchan, abhishek bachchan, aradhya bachchan, amitabh bachchan

If you can’t recognise these two kids then let us tell you, one of them is Akshay Kumar. The black-and-white picture is of Akshay’s childhood dressed as a girl and the little baby on the left is his daughter, Nitara.

Akshay kumar, nitara, twinkle khanna, aarav

Aamir Khan and his son Azad are each other’s mirror images too.

We hope you got a visual treat here!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now