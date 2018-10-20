Inside Taimur Ali Khan, Innaya and Laksshya’s Dandiya bash

Taimur Ali Khan, Laksshya and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were clicked at a Dandiya bash on Friday.

Bollywood’s little superstars Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Laksshya had a great time at a kids-only dandiya bash on Friday. From the looks of it, the trio, dressed in their best traditional attires seem to have made the most out of the celebrations. The adorable pictures from the party were shared by Laksshya’s father and actor Tusshar Kapoor on his Instagram account. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Thank you @reenz290 for such a cute ‘Kids Daandiya’ bash! Couldn’t make it but Laksshya had a swell time! #happydassehratoall.”

This is not the first time that we see the youngest Bollywood superstar Tamiur having fun with his friends and cousin Inaaya. Earlier too pictures and videos from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur’s play date with Laksshya, Karan Johar’s kids Roohi and Yash have gone viral on social media.

See photos of Taimur, Inaaya and Laksshya from the Dandiya bash

Taimur and Laksshya pose for the camera st the dandiya bash.

Tushhar Kapoor posted this photo from Taimur, Laksshya and Inaaya’s Dandiya outing.

Tusshar Kapoor shared this click of son Laksshya from the Dadndiya bash.

Innaya Naumi Kemmu was clicked as she arrived for the celebrations.

Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s darling daughter Inaaya turned one a few days back

It was only last month that Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated their daughter Inaaya’s first birthday. Their too Taimur, who will be turning 2 in December, made an appearance with mommy Kareena. Recently, in an interview with IANS, Saif even addressed his little boy as the ‘the most famous man of his family’.

