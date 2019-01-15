Toggle Menu
Taimur, Inaaya, Laksshya and Nisha attend a birthday party

Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Nisha Kaur Weber, Lakkshya Kapoor and many other star kids got together on Monday for a birthday party at Sea Princess hotel in Mumbai.

Bollywood star kids, Taimur, Inaaya, Nisha and others got together for a birthday party.

Seen along with them were their mothers inlcuding Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Lakkshya came with father Tusshar Kapoor, Nisha was accompanied by father Daniel Weber.

The inside photos and videos of the party were shared by Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka Singha who was also there with daughter Kainat.

Taimur Ali Khan smiled to the cameras as he walked in the party with mother Kareena Kapoor. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber with daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Karisma Kapoor’s kids Samiera and Kiaan were also spotted at arriving for the party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu clicked at the party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Tusshar Kapoor arrives with son Laksshya. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Taimur Ali Khan looks cutre as button as he arrives for a birthday party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Taimur with mother Kareena and grandmother Babita Kapoor. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoyed the birthday party with other kids.
Taimur, Inaaya and other kids attend the birthday party.

In one of the videos, Kareena was seen pushing Taimur Ali Khan to dance while Soha’s daughter Inaaya enjoyed the music and swayed to it holding her mother’s hand.

Karisma Kapoor’s children Samiera and Kiaan Raj Kapoor were also present at the fancy birthday party.

Before entering, Taimur did his customary wave to the photographers and happily smiled as they clicked his pictures. Dressed in his army shirt, he looked adorable as always.

The little one turned 2 in December and celebrated his birthday with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in South Africa.

