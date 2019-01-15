Taimur, Inaaya, Laksshya and Nisha attend a birthday party

Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Nisha Kaur Weber, Lakkshya Kapoor and many other star kids got together on Monday for a birthday party at Sea Princess hotel in Mumbai.

Seen along with them were their mothers inlcuding Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Lakkshya came with father Tusshar Kapoor, Nisha was accompanied by father Daniel Weber.

The inside photos and videos of the party were shared by Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka Singha who was also there with daughter Kainat.

See photos of Taimur, Inaaya, Laksshya, Nisha and others from the birthday party

In one of the videos, Kareena was seen pushing Taimur Ali Khan to dance while Soha’s daughter Inaaya enjoyed the music and swayed to it holding her mother’s hand.

Karisma Kapoor’s children Samiera and Kiaan Raj Kapoor were also present at the fancy birthday party.

Before entering, Taimur did his customary wave to the photographers and happily smiled as they clicked his pictures. Dressed in his army shirt, he looked adorable as always.

The little one turned 2 in December and celebrated his birthday with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in South Africa.