Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a car ride with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan shares a photo of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and nephew Taimur Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan shares a photo of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and nephew Taimur Ali Khan.

Friday evening turned delightful for social media followers of Bollywood diva Soha Ali Khan. The two cutest babies of the tinsel town, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu made an appearance together on her Instagram account and as the two appeared, the users of the photo-sharing app went gaga over their cuteness.

Ever since a photo of Soha with Inaaya in her arms went viral, the fans of both Inaaya and Taimur were waiting to see them in a single frame. Soha and Kunal Kemmu’s five-month-old daughter Inaaya looks like her cousin Taimur, who is a few months older to her. Taimur was born to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on December 20, 2016.

Soha, who is basking in the success of her debut novel The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, shared a photo of Inaaya and Taimur in the same frame. In the photo, the two munchkins are seated in a toy car and look quite amazed. “Carpooling! ❤️” reads the caption of the photo. The other photo has little Inaaya posing with mommy Soha for the shutterbug while Kareena is trying to pull down Taimur’s hand from his mouth as he tries to eat his t-shirt. Can he be any less adorable?

Soha, in an earlier interview to DNA, had revealed how afraid Saif is when Taimur goes near Inaaya. She said, “Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially bhai gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is.”

While fans of Taimur cannot get enough of him, it looks like now they have his cousin Inaaya too to gush over.

