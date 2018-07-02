Taimur Ali Khan’s grandmother Sharmila Tagore feels the little nawab is more famous than her

Taimur Ali Khan and mother Kareena Kapoor Khan are enjoying the London summers. Taimur Ali Khan and mother Kareena Kapoor Khan are enjoying the London summers.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most recognisable star kids in India. Every photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin goes viral in no time. Taimur’s grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is also aware of the little nawab’s popularity.

Speaking to India Today at an event in Kolkata, Sharmila said, “He (Taimur Ali Khan) is more famous than I am.” The veteran actor was in Kolkata for multiple programmes organised by the government of West Bengal and Kolkata Police, including one that raises awareness about road safety. Sharmila Tagore also took a dig at the media for treating Taimur like a star already.

At present, Taimur and mother Kareena Kapoor Khan are enjoying the London summers. We recently saw a photo where the little Nawab is seen with a little princess. The baby girl was none other than Rannvijay Singha’s daughter Kainaat Singh. In another photo, Kainaat and Taimur were seen posing with their mothers Priyanka Vohra and Kareena Kapoor, respectively.

Taimur also had a play date with Kainaat recently and the video once again made rounds on social media. The videos of Taimur and Kainaat were originally shared by Rannvijay’s wife Priyanka on her Instagram stories.

Scroll to see the latest photos and videos of Taimur Ali Khan:

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan took off for London earlier this month. While Saif is back in Mumbai, Kareena and Taimur are still enjoying the vacation.

