Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Kareena Kapoor treats us with Taimur’s ‘first’ cricket outing photos as he attends India vs England match in London

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan got to see his 'first' match and it was India vs England.

July 13, 2022
taimur, saif 1200Taimur Ali Khan was joined by his dad Saif Ali Khan as he enjoyed his first cricket match in London. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

The Pataudi family is having a gala time in London and the trip was made even more special as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder child Taimur Ali Khan got to see his first match and it was India vs England.

Kareena shared some photos on her Instagram story and we got to see the little smart boy posing at the stadium. India vs England’s first ODI match took place at the Kennington Oval in London. Taimur was accompanied by dad Saif and a few others.

Taimur was dressed in a pink and white checked shirt and jeans. The text on the photo read, “My first match (red heart emoticon) Indian vs England (red heart emoticon)”.

In another picture, Taimur can be seen making a goofy face as he watched the match with utmost concentration, sitting beside his father, Saif Ali Khan. Kareena captioned the image, “What are you doing Tim?” followed by laughing and heart emoticons.

See recent photos of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan from their cricket match outing:

taimur (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) taimur (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) saif ali khan (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Recently, Saif, Kareena, and Jeh were seen spending some quality time with their friends enjoying delicious food and drinks. Their friend Alexandra Galligan shared several pictures on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse of their “perfect” Sunday. In one of the photos, Saif Ali Khan was also seen turning into a chef as he cooked a delicious meal for all.

