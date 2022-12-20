Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable unseen video as Taimur Ali Khan turns six, Inaaya has the sweetest wish for him. Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating his sixth birthday on Tuesday. To wish him on his special day, his aunt Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable video featuring him and her daughter Inaaya Kemmu. The video features snippets from their early childhood and has them playing with each other with the song ‘Count On Me’ in the background.

Soha also shared a sweet note with the video from Inaaya, which read, “We are only a few months apart and there have been times when the ball has been in your possession and times when I have had the upper hand! I hope we continue to always learn from each other as we walk together through this crazy adventure called life – happy birthday Tim bhai. Lots of ‘lav’ Inni ❤️ #happybirthday #timandinni.”

Soha also shared a photo on her Instagram stories featuring Saif, Kareena and Taimur.

Karisma Kapoor also shared a photo to wish Taimur. It seems like this photo is from his Star Wars themed birthday party that was organised a few days ago. She shared in the caption, “Happy birthday to our jaan Tim Tim 💙🥳❤️🤗💙 Big boy now 🙌🏼🍦🍭🍫🎂”.

Kareena and Saif threw a birthday party for Taimur last week which was had the Star Wars theme. The birthday party also saw Kareena’s mother Babita in attendance. Kareena also shared a few photos from the party and declared that the “party was a hit”.

On Tuesday, she shared another photo of Taimur with the caption, “This family’s love for croissant continues…❤️ Going for it…❤️ One day to go… Mera Tim Tim ka birthday…❤️”

Kareena and Saif, who have been married since 2012 and welcomed Taimur in 2016.