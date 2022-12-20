scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable unseen video as Taimur Ali Khan turns six, Inaaya has the sweetest wish for him. Watch

On Taimur Ali Khan's sixth birthday, aunt Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable video featuring the birthday boy and her daughter Inaaya.

taimur ali khanTaimur Ali Khan turned six on Tuesday. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating his sixth birthday on Tuesday. To wish him on his special day, his aunt Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable video featuring him and her daughter Inaaya Kemmu. The video features snippets from their early childhood and has them playing with each other with the song ‘Count On Me’ in the background.

Soha also shared a sweet note with the video from Inaaya, which read, “We are only a few months apart and there have been times when the ball has been in your possession and times when I have had the upper hand! I hope we continue to always learn from each other as we walk together through this crazy adventure called life – happy birthday Tim bhai. Lots of ‘lav’ Inni ❤️ #happybirthday #timandinni.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha also shared a photo on her Instagram stories featuring Saif, Kareena and Taimur.

saif ai khan, taimur Soha Ali Khan shared this photo on her Instagram story.

Karisma Kapoor also shared a photo to wish Taimur. It seems like this photo is from his Star Wars themed birthday party that was organised a few days ago. She shared in the caption, “Happy birthday to our jaan Tim Tim 💙🥳❤️🤗💙 Big boy now 🙌🏼🍦🍭🍫🎂”.

Kareena and Saif threw a birthday party for Taimur last week which was had the Star Wars theme. The birthday party also saw Kareena’s mother Babita in attendance. Kareena also shared a few photos from the party and declared that the “party was a hit”.

On Tuesday, she shared another photo of Taimur with the caption, “This family’s love for croissant continues…❤️ Going for it…❤️ One day to go… Mera Tim Tim ka birthday…❤️”

Also Read |Exclusive | 20 years of Kaante: Sanjay Gupta reveals how Amitabh Bachchan refused to abuse, his near-fatal accident

Kareena and Saif, who have been married since 2012 and welcomed Taimur in 2016.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 02:54:36 pm
Next Story

Worst over for Indian rupee, bond yields may dip: Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Rajeev Mohan

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan
On Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday here’s a sneak peek into some adorable moments with his family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close