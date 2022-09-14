Tahira Kashyap wishes ‘kamaal insaan’ Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday, actor replies with sad-face emoji. See picture

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to wish her actor husband Ayushmann Khurrana on his 38th birthday. College sweethearts Tahira and Ayushmann tied the knot in 2008, and have two children together.

Sharing a sun-kissed picture of the two of them together, Tahira wrote in an Instagram post, “Soulmate. Always by your side ♾❤️ Happy birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamaal insaan ho.” Ayushmann replied in the comments section, “🥺❤️ you’re the best human.”

Ayushmann’s fans also took to the opportunity to wish him a happy birthday in the comments section of Tahira’s post. One fan wrote, “I’m your biggest fan ayushman and truly kya behtareen insaan ho.” Another fan commented, “Lovely. Bless you both with continued happiness.”

Tahira has always spoken candidly about her relationship with Ayushmann, and the ups and downs that they have faced as a couple. She also spoke about the pressure she felt when Ayushmann became a big Bollywood star, and how she briefly left him and took their kids along with her. “I had given up many times but he did not. He didn’t use to give up but he also didn’t make up,” she told SpotboyE in an interview.

Ayushmann got his start as a reality show contestant, and then transitioned to a VJ gig on MTV. He made his Bollywood acting debut with the critical and commercial hit Vicky Donor, and has since become a brand unto himself with the socially conscious mainstream hits Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala and Badhaai Ho.