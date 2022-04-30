Tahira Kashyap tells Shilpa Shetty about her sex life, says even a quickie with Ayushmann Khurrana is a workout

Writer-director Tahira Kashyap, had already suggested in her book, The 7 Sins of Being a Mother, that she has no qualms in candidly discussing her sex life with husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. And in an appearance on Shilpa Shetty’s show Shape of You, she lived up to her reputation.

In the chat, she spoke about her sex life with Ayushmann, and revealed how glad she was when she spent time away while shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Shilpa said that she admires Tahira’s ‘non-prude behaviour’ and asked her how she is so candid about certain things.

Tahira said, “But it is what it is no! It’s sex and it is great and it’s good.” Shilpa asked, “How do you rate it as a workout?” Tahira replied, “Even a quickie, in our case, costs a lot of calories, so…”

Tahira, in her book, had revealed that she and Ayushmann entered the famed ‘mile-high club’ on their way back from an anticlimactic trip to Bangkok. In the interview, Shilpa asked her what version of Ayushmann she finds the best-looking. Tahira said, “The whole world loved him in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. But personally, if I wasn’t living with him, while he was on his intense protein-eating diet, I would have also said the same thing. Every conversation with him would begin with a discussion on protein. I didn’t find it very conducive for company. He was staying in a bubble in his hotel, which was good. He would just come and show me his face, how hot he was, I’d cop a feel here or there, and then go back.”

Ayushmann was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He recently completed 10 years in the film industry, and has three films lined up — Anek, Doctor G and Action Hero. Tahira made her directorial debut with a short film in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq.