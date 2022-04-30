scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Must Read

Tahira Kashyap tells Shilpa Shetty about her sex life, says even a quickie with Ayushmann Khurrana is a workout

Tahira Kashyap has always spoken candidly about all facets of her life, and in a new chat with Shilpa Shetty, she discussed her sex life with husband Ayushmann Khurrana.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 30, 2022 4:18:39 pm
ayushmann and tahiraAyushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have been together for over two decades. (Photo: Tahira/Instagram)

Writer-director Tahira Kashyap, had already suggested in her book, The 7 Sins of Being a Mother, that she has no qualms in candidly discussing her sex life with husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. And in an appearance on Shilpa Shetty’s show Shape of You, she lived up to her reputation.

In the chat, she spoke about her sex life with Ayushmann, and revealed how glad she was when she spent time away while shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Shilpa said that she admires Tahira’s ‘non-prude behaviour’ and asked her how she is so candid about certain things.

Tahira said, “But it is what it is no! It’s sex and it is great and it’s good.” Shilpa asked, “How do you rate it as a workout?” Tahira replied, “Even a quickie, in our case, costs a lot of calories, so…”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Ayushmann Khurrana’s 10-year Bollywood career was decided by the 6 film offers he refused

Tahira, in her book, had revealed that she and Ayushmann entered the famed ‘mile-high club’ on their way back from an anticlimactic trip to Bangkok. In the interview, Shilpa asked her what version of Ayushmann she finds the best-looking. Tahira said, “The whole world loved him in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. But personally, if I wasn’t living with him, while he was on his intense protein-eating diet, I would have also said the same thing. Every conversation with him would begin with a discussion on protein. I didn’t find it very conducive for company. He was staying in a bubble in his hotel, which was good. He would just come and show me his face, how hot he was, I’d cop a feel here or there, and then go back.”

Best of Express Premium

Alliance or not, BJP keen to see Raj Thackeray rise to foil SenaPremium
Alliance or not, BJP keen to see Raj Thackeray rise to foil Sena
Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...Premium
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policyPremium
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policy
More Premium Stories >>

Ayushmann was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He recently completed 10 years in the film industry, and has three films lined up — Anek, Doctor G and Action Hero. Tahira made her directorial debut with a short film in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

27th Kolkata International Film Festival begins today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 30: Latest News

Advertisement