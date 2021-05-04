Tahira Kashyap shares video saying she’s feeling vulnerable amid Covid-19 crisis: ‘Meltdowns, breakdowns and a feeling of being defeated’

As the country continues to reel from the rising Covid-19 cases, people from different walks of life are doing the best they can to lend a helping hand in times of distress. Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and writer Tahira Kashyap on Tuesday evening made an impassioned plea to her fans, asking them to ‘stick together’ in challenging times.

Tahira also opened up about dealing with her own troubles and frustration and assured her audience that everyone is in this together.

💔feeling vulnerable… let’s stick together 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HGEb45RlX2 — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) May 4, 2021

“I often come across captions like felt cute, might delete later. That has been happening to me quite a lot except that I am not feeling cute at all. There is anger, there is frustration, there is despair. Often meltdowns and breakdowns and a feeling of being defeated, but these emotions never make it to my social media. But today I felt like sharing and I don’t think I am going to delete it later,” Tahira said at the opening of the clip she shared on social media.

Apologising for the nation’s current state, the filmmaker-writer added, “I am sorry that we are going through this. I want to say I understand your pain, but I can never ‘really’ understand it. And perhaps the same goes other way around too. Some pains are physical, some mental, not comparing which one is tougher. The battle is on and we are losing out on a lot of soldiers. But I request you to accommodate a silent prayer, some compassion and a heart to share.”

Tahira had captioned the video, “Feeling vulnerable, let us stick together.” Tahira’s social media followers quickly responded to the clip and sent her ‘virtual warm hugs.’ Actor Divya Dutta also commented and wrote, “Sending a big hug !!! And yes prayers for all!! We all need to stick together.”

Tahira Kashyap is quite vocal on social media, and regularly shares updates about her day-to-day life on it. Her last post on Instagram read that she along with her partner Ayushmann Khurrana had donated for Covid relief to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.