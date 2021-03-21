Tahira Kashyap responds to Uttarakhand CM’s ‘ripped jeans’ remark, posts picture in a bikini

Tahira Kashyap posted a bold picture of herself on Instagram. (Photo: Tahira Kashyap/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has taken a dig at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s remark on women wearing ripped jeans, but with a twist. Tahira posted a picture of herself in a bikini and wrote, “Atleast not wearing ripped jeans.”

The photo shows Tahira posing for a “bald, bad***, and in a bikini” photo. The post received overwhelming response from her friends. Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neeti Mohan and Isha Bhansali among others lauded her bold avatar and posted heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Recently, veteran actor and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan also voiced her opinion on Tirath Singh Rawat’s remark on women wearing ripped jeans. “Such statements don’t befit a CM. It’s a bad mindset and encourages crimes against women,” Jaya Bachchan said while speaking to ANI.

Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda had also commented on Rawat’s controversial remark.

“Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only shocking thing here is the message comments like this send to society,” Navya Naveli had written in her Instagram stories.