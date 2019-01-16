Tahira Kashyap Khurrana feels ‘liberated’ after getting rid of ‘the extensions’

A few months ago, actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Tahira had to go through 12 rounds of chemotherapy and as one of the side-effects of chemo, she started losing her hair.

Advertising

In a recent post on Instagram, Tahira shared how “liberated” she has been feeling after getting rid of her wig. Tahira shared, “Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions. Well this is how it is & it’s so liberating, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! Never thought I had to go bald, but this feels good❤️”

Husband Ayushmann Khurana replied with a heart emoticon and wrote “Hottie”.

Tahira shared two Instagram photos of her ‘liberated’ look.

In September 2018, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared that she was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer. Later in November, she shared, “So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I’ll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left.”

Advertising

In many interviews towards the end of 2018, Ayushmann had shared that his wife is an inspiration as she was strongly dealing with her health crisis. He had also spoken a lot about life’s unpredictability as he was having a great year in his professional life but personally, it was a tough time for the family.