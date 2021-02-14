Tahira Kashyap says her weight helped her achieve ‘heroic deeds’ after Kendall Jenner’s lingerie pic goes viral

Writer Tahira Kashyap on Saturday posted a mirror-selfie after Kendall Jenner’s latest Instagram post made her reflect on her own body. Model and media personality Kendall Jenner was in the news recently after her photo shoot for sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company went viral, with many commenting that the photo may cause body insecurity among women.

“How is it freakin possible to look like that,” Tahira asked in the post. The 35-year-old went on to “assess” her reality and ended the post by being grateful for the body she has. She urged her fans and readers to “don’t wait for dysfunctional closed doors to open the way to love yourself a wee bit more.”

Here’s Tahira’s full post:

Kendall and her tiny thong pictures are all over the internet and like many women I too wondered how is it freakin possible to look like that! The belly button is just a seductive slit or more like a kala tikka we put on kids and I don’t know how that tiny portion of cloth could hide her essentials esp down below. And so it was time to reflect (quite literally) and assess, more so judge, my reality,” the Hmmm what do i think about what I saw? Well I saw this 69kg (every kilo matters) woman ( out of which 4 Kendall’s can be taken out) with strong limbs and bruises that she got yest by actually saving her puppy, her daughter and didi by jumping in the lift as the sensors weren’t working and it was closing its doors on the 3 of them who were waiting for my son to join. I stood there like rock of Gibraltar ( or atleast in my head) squeezing the door ajar with all the strength I had and had the 3 of them get out of the sense less and sensor less elevator’s way while quickly pulling myself in the lift with them. I felt quite heroic and grateful to this weight that I am trying to beat off , for had it not been for that, someone would have def gotten hurt! Grateful to you ass for quite literally saving all our asses!🙂

Moral of the story don’t wait for dysfunctional closed doors to open the way to love yourself a wee bit more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Tahira’s post left many inspired. As soon as she dropped the picture on Instagram, many of her industry friends heaped praises on her.

Filmmaker Pragya Kapoor wrote, “Absolutely beautiful inside out!” Guneet Monga wrote, “I love you Woman.” Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also left a heart-warming comment on his wife’s post. He admitted of being her “big fan” in the comment section.

Kendall has also responded to comments on her ‘perfect body’ and how it may cause body insecurity issues. She responded to a tweet that said, “I got 99 problems and looking like Kendall Jenner would solve all of them.” Responding to the comment, Kendall said on social media, “i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem.”