Tahira Kashyap goofs up anniversary date, speechless husband Ayushmann Khurrana says, ‘Ab main kya hee boloon’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was in for an interesting turn of events when wife and author Tahira Kashyap decided to send him anniversary wishes. The only goof-up that she made was forgetting the date and wishing her actor husband a day prior. Ayushmann had an interesting reaction to this innocent goof-up.

Tahira uploaded a picture on Monday of the two of them and captioned it, “Happy world/ritual waali anniversary I still go back to the first song you sang for me… umm. Uhhh just realised it’s Halloween too, we chose the scariest day to get married guess it’s all relative na… what is more scary.”

When many friends and fans started wishing the couple, Tahira requested everyone to check her Instagram story, where she had given an explanation. “Anyone who doubted my goldfish memory, here’s the proof. My good friend reminded me that my anniversary is tomorrow not today. Not taking down the post kyunki kal bhi toh karna padega. (Not taking it down because would have to post tomorrow as well.) Sorry Ayushmann, I tried though.”

Ayushmann reposted Tahiras’s clarification and wrote, “Ab main kya hee boloon. Happy Anniversary in advance”

Ayushmann, however, wished Tahira on Tuesday, which is their wedding anniversary. He uploaded a picture of the two of them and captioned it, “Excuse! @tahirakashyap Aaj hai anniversary! Paris Summer of 2022.”

The post also saw comments from fellow industry colleagues such as Maniesh Paul, Neena Gupta, Pragya Kapoor amongst others. Ayushmann and Tahira had recently thrown the first Bollywood Diwali party of the season. The white-themed party was attended by many celebrities including Sanya Malhotra, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan amongst others.

Ayushmann was recently seen in Doctor G and will next be seen reuniting with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for Action Hero.