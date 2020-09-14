Tahira Kashyap celebrates ‘soulmate’ Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday, posts adorable photo

Ayushmann Khurrana turns 36 today. (Photo: Tahira Kashyap/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his 36th birthday today. The Bollywood actor rang in the birthday with wife Tahira Kashyap, who posted an adorable photo from the celebration on her Instagram account. The picture features Ayushmann who is covered in cake while Tahira is seen eating the cake off his face.

Posting the selfie on Instagram, she wrote, “Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate”

Many Bollywood celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and others wished the actor on his birthday.

In the comments section of Tahira Kashyap’s post, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happy birthday Ayushmann, wishing you all in abundance.”

Neha Dhupia posted, “Happy birthday dear <3 Dher saara pyaar (a lot of love)"

Angad Bedi commented, "Happy birthday to my brotherman!"

Filmmaker Guneet Monga also wished Ayushmann on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday, abundance and blessings always."

Manav Vij wrote, "Happy birthday my dream girl. Ess paawan dehare te enu lakh lakh paariyan"

Taapsee Pannu wished Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu wished Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu shared a selfie featuring the birthday boy on her Instagram stories with a caption that read, “Happy birthday Khurrana! Let’s explore the sporting arena this year.”

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen next in “a beautiful, progressive love story” helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.

The actor will be sharing screen space with Vaani Kapoor in this romantic drama, which will go on floors in October this year.

